ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 29,126 shares.The stock last traded at $44.19 and had previously closed at $43.12.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 110.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 113,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

