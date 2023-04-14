Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 30,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

