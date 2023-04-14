Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 30,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
