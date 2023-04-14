Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 3,112.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 633,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,209. Psykey has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

