Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 3,112.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Psykey Price Performance
OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 633,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,209. Psykey has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
