Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.54 ($60.37) and last traded at €55.48 ($60.30). 411,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,157% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.68 ($58.35).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.06 and a 200 day moving average of €54.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

