Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Issued By KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of DD opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $50,341,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $65,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

