Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Decreased by Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIF. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.11.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$54.20 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$38.23 and a 12 month high of C$55.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

