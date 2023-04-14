Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Reduced by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

