Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.65 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $345.73 million and approximately $41.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00010750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.49 or 0.06874822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,614,545 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

