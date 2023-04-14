QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.01

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

