QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 6% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $198.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,814.43 or 1.00053296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110489 USD and is down -40.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $234.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.