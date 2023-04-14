QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $89.67

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $96.00. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 185,290 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
