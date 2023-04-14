QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Down 2.5%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 35,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 286,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

