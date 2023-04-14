Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

