Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $74.86 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

