Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 143,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 152,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

