Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rallybio during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.