Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Rambus has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $3,281,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

