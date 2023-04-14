RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 3.4%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $722.95 and last traded at $722.95. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $699.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($672.83) to €639.00 ($694.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $666.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.36.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia, and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

Featured Stories

