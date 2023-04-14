Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

