Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

4/12/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

4/12/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/11/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

