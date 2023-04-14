Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 1,109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.8 days.

Recruit Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RCRRF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 1,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Recruit has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

