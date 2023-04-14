Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Remark Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 604,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

