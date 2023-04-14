Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,601. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

