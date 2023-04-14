Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2023 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

4/11/2023 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

3/29/2023 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.50.

3/27/2023 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

3/2/2023 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

3/1/2023 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,468. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.00. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

