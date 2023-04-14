Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 0.5%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 2,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.
Residential REIT Income ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
