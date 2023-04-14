Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 0.5%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 2,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Residential REIT Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.