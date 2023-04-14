Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rigetti Computing
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|115
|592
|883
|15
|2.50
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rigetti Computing
|$13.10 million
|-$71.52 million
|-0.80
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|$1.32 billion
|-$7.49 million
|-6.49
Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rigetti Computing
|-473.75%
|-45.25%
|-33.03%
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Risk & Volatility
Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
