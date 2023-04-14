Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $14.37

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $13.86. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 7,025,510 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

