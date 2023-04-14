Sabal Trust CO Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $23.28 on Friday, reaching $694.01. 335,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,377. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.48 and a 200 day moving average of $681.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

