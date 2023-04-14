Sabal Trust CO Has $30.28 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

