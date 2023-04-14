Sabal Trust CO Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 185,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,998. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

