Sabal Trust CO Has $780,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 302,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,095. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

