Sabal Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,377,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

