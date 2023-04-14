SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 1,537.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at C$10.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.78. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of C$6.28 and a twelve month high of C$10.86.
About SAF-Holland
