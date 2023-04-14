Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 331 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

