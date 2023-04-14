Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AerCap by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

