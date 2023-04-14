Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $179.19 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average is $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

