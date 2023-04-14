Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $9.93 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SDY opened at $124.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
