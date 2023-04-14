Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,803,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,468,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.66 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.