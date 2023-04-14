Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GBIL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

