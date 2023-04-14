Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 923.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

