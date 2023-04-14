Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $192.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

