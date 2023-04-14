Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77. 888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

