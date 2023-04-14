Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77. 888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.