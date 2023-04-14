Schubert & Co Buys 337 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schubert & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 374.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

