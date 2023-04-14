Schubert & Co Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schubert & Co lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $51,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $304.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.69. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.



