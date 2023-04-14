Schubert & Co Has $260,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schubert & Co reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.2% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 104,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

