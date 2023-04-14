Schubert & Co Has $69,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Schubert & Co reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IRM opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

