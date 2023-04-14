Schubert & Co Trims Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Schubert & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after buying an additional 3,700,307 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 345,776 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 2,139,138 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

