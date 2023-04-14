Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 2,769,214 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 465,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

