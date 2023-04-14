Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

