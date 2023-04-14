Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Insider Sells $643,140.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 281,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,395. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

